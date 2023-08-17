 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles which will now remain in
effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
today. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than
initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude
tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke
into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke- enhanced ozone
have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke. The
advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

August 2023 Jefferson Award: Kevin Cornell

  • Updated
  • 0
kevein cornell

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A former Wausau police officer and community volunteer is recognized with a Jefferson Award.

Kevin Cornell served with the Wausau Police Department for nearly 30 years.

It was three decades of building relationships with community members.

"It is important just being there to help them and get people through tough situations," Kevin Cornell said. "You can see they are hurting."  

Krista Kocha calls Cornell an angel.

Cornell responded to her home after she discovered her husband had died by suicide in the basement.

"He comforted all of our family members — you could tell he cared about us as individuals," Kocha explained.

The last nine years of Cornell's career were spent working as a student resource officer (SRO) at John Muir Middle School.

Principal Angela Rodgers says Cornell always went the extra step.

"He would often look for kids who needed Christmas presents or things like dropping off turkeys at the family home," Rodgers explained.

And when he learned that a Wausau man wanted to participate in the Ironman Triathlon, Cornell partnered with Darrin Albrecht for the 26.2-mile run portion of the 140-mile competition.

"You get to make that connection and there's the love of sport and it's fun," Cornell said.

And for Cornell, it has always been about connecting with the community.

Tags

Recommended for you