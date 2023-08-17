August 2023 Jefferson Award: Kevin Cornell

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A former Wausau police officer and community volunteer is recognized with a Jefferson Award.
Kevin Cornell served with the Wausau Police Department for nearly 30 years.
It was three decades of building relationships with community members.
"It is important just being there to help them and get people through tough situations," Kevin Cornell said. "You can see they are hurting."
Krista Kocha calls Cornell an angel.
Cornell responded to her home after she discovered her husband had died by suicide in the basement.
"He comforted all of our family members — you could tell he cared about us as individuals," Kocha explained.
The last nine years of Cornell's career were spent working as a student resource officer (SRO) at John Muir Middle School.
Principal Angela Rodgers says Cornell always went the extra step.
"He would often look for kids who needed Christmas presents or things like dropping off turkeys at the family home," Rodgers explained.
And when he learned that a Wausau man wanted to participate in the Ironman Triathlon, Cornell partnered with Darrin Albrecht for the 26.2-mile run portion of the 140-mile competition.
"You get to make that connection and there's the love of sport and it's fun," Cornell said.
And for Cornell, it has always been about connecting with the community.