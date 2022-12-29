Dec. 2022 Jefferson Award: Colleen Hilber

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Colleen Hilber is being recognized with a Jefferson Award for her work helping community members in need and her volunteer activities.
As the Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator for the Salvation Army she oversees volunteers who respond to fires, tornadoes and other emergencies.
The Salvation Army provides food and beverages as well as emotional support for survivors as well as police and fire agencies in Marathon and surrounding counties.
Hilber also helps coordinate the Toys for Tots donation giveaway--which provides 400 families in Marathon County with Christmas gifts for their children.
"It makes my heart happy, it makes me happy," Hilber said.
Whether it's collecting coats for the needy, food drives or an event to raise money for first responders, you will likely find Hilber involved.
"I don't know how she does it all," Ann Chrudinsky, Salvation Army Development Director, explained. "She makes sure people have their needs met every single day."
This despite battling health challenges of her own.
"I am a cancer fighter and have won one battle but am fighting another, and I refuse to let it get me down," Hilber shared.
She credits family and friends for supporting her. Hilber also challenges others to try their hands at volunteering.
"Step in and see what it's like and your whole world can change," Hilber said.