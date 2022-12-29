Dec. 2022 Jefferson Award: Colleen Hilber

Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING PRECIPITATION AND FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TONIGHT... Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in spots. In addition, there is a chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle later this evening and into the overnight hours. The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in locally hazardous travel conditions. Light precipitation should end, and visibilities improve, as drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.