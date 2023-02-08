Feb. 2023 Jefferson Award: Robert Weller

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Robert Weller is Commander of the Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 of Wausau American Legion.
"I wanted to give back to the veterans for the things I was able to get and achieve in the US Air Force," Weller explained.
For volunteering his time with Wausau area veterans, Weller is recognized with a Jefferson Award.
Weller served stateside during the Vietnam War from 1961-1965.
He's proud of his work as an Encryption Maintenance Engineer helping deliver messages to commanders overseas.
His mission these days is serving veterans and their families through numerous Post 10 activities.
"We have provided well over 4,000 meals and they are delivered by 25 volunteers, Weller said.
He also initiated the purchase of Honor Banners, which line Wausau streets from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
Fellow veterans say Weller is always on the lookout for new things for the post to do and to recognize those who have served.
"He has no limit to what he can do and he is very creative," Mike Heilmann said." And he gets others to follow him because his energy is endless."
Money from the banner project funds meal purchases and a new venture the post is involved in---sponsoring service dogs for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He sees it as a critical step in reducing the number of veterans who die by suicide.
"We are focusing on getting dogs trained through the Patriot-K9 effort," Weller said.
And focusing on the needs of those who have served allows them to build meaningful connections.
"I learned at a young age that community and partnership with the people around you is extremely important," Weller said.