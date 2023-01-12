Jan. 2023 Jefferson Award: Greg Cemke

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Twelve years ago a Rothschild man suffered a near fatal ATV crash which changed his life and the lives of many others.
Greg Cemke recalls a doctor telling him that that he did not expect Cemke to leave the hospital walking or in a wheelchair but instead in a bodybag.
Those words changed his life.
He started Christmas in July, a charity aimed at bringing smiles and comfort to children being cared for at Marshfield Children's hospital.
"The charity has raised $300,000 over the past eight years to support the Childlife Specialist program which works so closely with the children," Cemke explained.
Thanks to his fundraising, a $60,000 revamping of the teen lounge is now underway.
Childlife specialists say the room hadn't ben upgraded since 1997.
They say socialization for teens has become increasingly more important due to the isolation many have felt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is sometimes hard to get them out of their rooms or off their cell phones, so we tell them this is a cool place to hang out," said Childlife Specialist, McKenzie Tischauser. "We designed it with them in mind."
Cemke's fundraising and toy gathering efforts is a year-round effort.
During the summer, Cemke puts on a Santa suit and leads a caravan of hundreds of motorcyclists from Wausau to Marshfield. The Christmas in July ride delivers thousands of gifts to children in the hospital.
"It is just a wonderful feeling," Cemke shared." I am so grateful for the people who support the charity."
Cemke's charity has also purchased gaming systems for individual hospital rooms and dozens of distraction tools and teaching toys for kids.
Stay tuned as his project for 2023 is funding a therapy dog for the children's hospital.