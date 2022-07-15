Jefferson Award Honorees: Swanson Fundraising Inc. Officers

Aniwa, Wis. (WAOW) -- The officers for an Aniwa-based charity are recognized with Jefferson Awards.
Swanson Fundraising Inc. is a non-profit organization.
"We focus on cancer and kids with catastrophic illness," Arnie Swanson said.
Arnie Swanson's father died of cancer.
Two decades ago, he started raising money to fight the disease.
"During the past 20-years we have raised about $250,000." Swanson said.
About nine years ago he and two friends--Denise Behn and Julie Waldvogel-- decided to start the non-profit of which they are now the officers.
Raising money to give it away to others.
"We know what they are going through--we just want to help al little bit in any way we can," Denise Behm said.
Cancer survivor Julie Waldvogel says she gets a good feeling from helping others.
"To know you've been there is the most awesome feeling in the world," Julie Waldvogel said.
The fundraising group has provided money to charities and cancer survivors in Central Wisconsin--like Valerie Parker.
"It's great to know there are people out there looking out for you," Valerie Parker explained.
Whether it is their annual dinner/raffle at Chet and Emil's or supporting a cookout--the fundraising group is always looking for ways to lend a helping hand.
"That is just the way we are," Arnie Swanson said.