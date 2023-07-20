July 2023 Jefferson Award: Gary Cumley

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A Portage County man is the driving force behind a laundry service for people in need.
For that, Gary Cumley is recognized with a Jefferson Award.
He said he came up with the idea while volunteering with One Big Tent in Stevens Point.
"It's a group of 4 churches that work to help the homeless - we call our homeless friends neighbors - because they are our neighbors," Cumley said.
One day, a man asked if laundry services were available for those in need, and that got Cumley thinking about ways to help.
"Whoa, I thought, that would be a fairly easy ministry and it's needed," Cumley said.
Laundry Love was born.
Donations of money and laundry soap are collected.
The group offers twice-weekly clothes washing events at a Stevens Point laundromat.
"We have had 111 neighbors that have used our service since March," Cumley said.
He adds that the project boosts the self-esteem of those who leave with clean clothing.
Volunteers who help Cumley with the project say they are proud to be a part of it.
"When you encourage others to do that with you - it does multiply the good, " said Carol McCarrier, a fellow volunteer. "So much more than what you think that one little action could do."
Laundry Love takes place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays 5 to 7 p.m. at the South Point Laundromat.
For more information, contact Beloved Community or simply click here.