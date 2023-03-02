March 2023 Jefferson Award: Yauo Yang

VILLAGE OF WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — Pastor Yauo Yang of the Cross Church in Schofield is on a mission.
"My background is poverty. I know what it is like to struggle in life," Yang said.
For his volunteer efforts to change the lives of others, Yang is being recognized with a Jefferson Award.
Not only is Yang involved in his ministry, but he is also the Executive Director for the Gospel TLC.
The nonprofit is in the midst of renovating a building which will house a faith-based residential treatment center.
"It is a place to help people for the long term, 12 to 18 months in dealing with addiction and brokenness," Yang explained. "We hope to have it open by this summer."
Those who live in the center will not only have shelter, but learn job and life skills as they recover from addiction.
Lisa and Mike Schroedel only wish the center's doors had opened sooner.
"Unfortunately my son passed away August 27 from an overdose," Lisa Schroedel said.
The couple said their son had expressed an interest in seeking help through a long-term treatment center prior to his death.
The Schroedel's have made donations to the center and said they support the work Pastor Yang is doing.
Yang was born in a refugee camp in Thailand in 1980 and spent seven years there before his family arrived in Central Wisconsin.
"I have been blessed by this community," Yang said.
And he knew he wanted to help others in the same way. After graduating from Wausau West High School, he enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
During that time the September 11th terrorist attacks changed his world.
He ended up joining the Wisconsin Army National Guard and found himself in Iraq where he made a life changing promise.
"I said God if you get me out alive and when I get back to Wausau I will do whatever you want, just don't let me die here," Yang shared.
He returned home and started a teaching career. However, he found a new calling and became a pastor eight years ago.
It is through his ministry he saw the need for a long-term treatment center and he quickly set out to make it a reality.
"The blessings I have, I want to be able to pay that forward," Yang said.