May 2023 Jefferson Award: Michelle Nelson

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A Portage County mental health and suicide prevention advocate is recognized with a Jefferson Award.
Michelle Nelson is a social worker with the Aspirus Mental Health Unit in Stevens Point.
In her free time, Nelson devotes countless hours to those struggling with mental health issues.
"I don't think there are enough people who can be doing this," Nelson said.
As co-chair for Prevent Suicide Portage County, she organizes the Walk for Hope to raise awareness and money for mental health programs.
She is also involved with the Puck Suicide UWSP hockey game, parades, community education, and numerous survivor and support groups.
Nelson said the idea is to reach out to as many people as possible - so they know they are not alone.
"For people who have lost someone to suicide but we also want to offer hope for people who are maybe struggling with mental health, Nelson said. "There is hope."
Those who know her call her a non-stop mental health superhero.
Dr. Kristina Wattier is a co-worker of Nelson's and nominated her for the Jefferson Award.
"To see how hard she works is inspiring," Wattier said. "I don't know how she finds all the time to do what she does."
So what keeps Nelson moving forward?
"Everybody is something to someone - they are somebody's brother, sister, aunt - they could be my family member," Nelson explained. "And how would I want them to be treated and get the help they need."