September 2023 Jefferson Award: Otto Reetz

GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) — Country Haven Farm sits just outside of Gleason.
The one-time dairy farm is owned by Otto and Vickie Reetz and now has a new mission devoted to veterans and their families.
Veterans are welcome to visit or stay on the farm at no charge, Otto Reetz said.
"They can relax, see the animals go camping and ride UTVs on the trails and go fishing and hiking," Reetz explained.
Veteran Robert Letvinchuck of Fond du Lac has visited the farm several times and said it is a special place.
"Just being out here in the country in the quiet — I just love it up here," Letvinchuck said. "I can't thank the Reetz's enough for what they do."
Veterans and their families can stay in an RV on the property.
But through the Reetz's Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin nonprofit, they hope to raise enough money to build a cottage.
"We are in the process of trying to build a two-bedroom cottage. We want to be able to do this year-round," Otto Reetz said.
All in hopes of saying thanks to those who served and their families who gave so much.
"If we can help one veteran, we have done our job, Reetz said." That is why we do it."