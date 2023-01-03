Jeremy Renner is in ICU recovering from 2 surgeries after being injured in snow plowing incident

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING... .A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood of roads developing icy patches. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&