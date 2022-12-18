Jewish Community Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah

The Jewish community celebrated the start of Hanukkah, a yearly tradition where a candle is lit every night for eight nights, an area rabbi speaking out about the importance of the festival of lights.
Benjamin Altshuler, the rabbi at Mount Sinai Congregation in Wausau, said, "The festival of lights reminds us to bring light into the world, to seek inspiration, and to be the light for our community."
Rabbi Altshuler said that his congregation will light the candles the Friday before Christmas during their weekly Shabbat ceremony.