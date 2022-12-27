JJ Watt announces retirement in social media post

In a surprise announcement, JJ Watt is retiring from the NFL.
Watt sent out this tweet at 9:49 a.m.:
Koa’s first ever NFL game.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022
My last ever NFL home game.
My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.
🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B
In the post he said the first game his newborn attended was his last home game. The Cardinals' last two games of the season are in Atlanta and at San Francisco.
Watt is a Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badger. He had 9.5 sacks in 2022. He finishes his 12-year career with 111.5 career sacks.