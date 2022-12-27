 Skip to main content
JJ Watt announces retirement in social media post

  • Updated
JJ Watt had heart 'shocked back into rhythm' on Thursday

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field on September 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watt underwent treatment for atrial fibrillation earlier this week, he revealed in a social media post on Sunday.

In a surprise announcement, JJ Watt is retiring from the NFL. 

Watt sent out this tweet at 9:49 a.m.: 

In the post he said the first game his newborn attended was his last home game. The Cardinals' last two games of the season are in Atlanta and at San Francisco.

Watt is a Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badger. He had 9.5 sacks in 2022. He finishes his 12-year career with 111.5 career sacks. 

