JOB LOSSES: Sonoco in Rapids permanently closing, 70 people will lose jobs

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) — Sonoco, a recycled packaging producer announced it will be closing its Wisconsin Rapids location, 800 Fremont St., in a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday.
Sonoco confirmed last month it was discontinuing its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility.
The letter stated it will result in 70 people being laid off. Layoffs are expected to begin March 31, 2023, according to Sonoco human resources manager Karyn Parker.
Sonoco Wisconsin Cores, LLC is a part of a union and does have bumping rights the letter stated.