Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Joe Pavelski comes home to visit U.S. Senior Open

  Updated
  • 0
Joe Pavelski comes home to visit U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Senior Open is a homecoming for a few golfers, but also for Wisconsin icon, Joe Pavelski.

The Plover native, SPASH graduate, and former Badger is making a stop at the Senior Open as a championship ambassador.

The 17-year NHL veteran says making a stop home is always great, but for an event as big as this where he grew up, he says it's something special

"I got to play growing up a little bit and see the remodel, and how it's evolved over the last handful of years," said Pavelski. "Just really excited to see these great golfers, and how they're going to attack it."

The Wisconsin legend is taking some time off to check out the course and the competition as he gets ready for his 18th NHL season.

 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

