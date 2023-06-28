Joe Pavelski comes home to visit U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Senior Open is a homecoming for a few golfers, but also for Wisconsin icon, Joe Pavelski.
The Plover native, SPASH graduate, and former Badger is making a stop at the Senior Open as a championship ambassador.
The 17-year NHL veteran says making a stop home is always great, but for an event as big as this where he grew up, he says it's something special
"I got to play growing up a little bit and see the remodel, and how it's evolved over the last handful of years," said Pavelski. "Just really excited to see these great golfers, and how they're going to attack it."
The Wisconsin legend is taking some time off to check out the course and the competition as he gets ready for his 18th NHL season.