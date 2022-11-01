Johnson, Barnes sound off on Senate campaign goals

(WAOW) -- Republican Senator Ron Johnson has held his spot in the U.S. Senate since 2010.
This year he's hoping for his third win, despite a previous promise that he would only serve two terms.
He tells News 9 affiliates his message is one of unity.
"If you love this country, if you're concerned about it's future, join us in unifying, healing and saving this country," Johnson said.
He says he wants to address the problem of inflation in the country, rising gas prices and issues at the border.
But Johnson has also faced heavy questioning about his stance on abortion.
"I want a one time single issue referendum, I think this is such an important issue, so that we the people can make that decision," he said. "At what point does society have the responsibility to protect life?"
Meanwhile his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, tells News 9 he wants to be the voice for working people in Wisconsin.
"We started out to build a coalition across Wisconsin that included working people, family farmers, small business owners, you name it," Barnes said.
He says his goals are to fight inflation, protect abortion rights and preserve election integrity.
"The priority is rebuilding the middle class. We have to make sure that people are getting the fair shot that they deserve," Barnes said. "That means creating jobs, building things here in Wisconsin."
Johnson says Barnes' ideas and rhetoric are too extreme.
"Lt. Governor Barnes supports all these policies that produce such disastrous results and are taking us down the wrong path," he said.
Barnes says Johnson is self-serving, and has left the people of Wisconsin behind.
"He's a person who's only been in it for himself, leaving the working class people of Wisconsin behind every step of the way," he said.
News 9 made multiple attempts to reach out to Senator Johnson's campaign for an exclusive interview, but did not hear back.