JPMorgan Chase buys First Republic Bank's assets after it becomes second largest bank failure in U.S. history

San Francisco, Cal. (WAOW) -- The former First Republic Bank is now owned by JPMorgan Chase, and is officially the second largest bank failure in U.S. history.
It's the third major institution to fail since March, joining Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, despite a recent 30 billion dollar injection that did not work.
In an effort to "shore up consumer confidence", JPMorgan Chase assumed all deposits, mortgages and loans of FRB, meaning the money of anyone who had an account with them is safe.
"The vast majority of the regulations we have in place today are because something went wrong in the past." Says Jason Glisczynski, co-owner of Silvertree planning in Stevens Point. "We put regulation in place to prevent history from repeating itself. We'll probably see more regulatory change coming out of this which is, again, good for the consumers."
In a statement today a spokesperson for the treasury department said "the banking system remains sound and resilient."
Experts say there are major differences between what is happening now and the global financial crisis of 2008. They say, despite everything, there is no indication to say the entire banking system is flawed.