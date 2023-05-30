DAIRY BREAKFAST SZN: See when the local dairy breakfasts are taking place

(WAOW) - June Dairy Month is coming up fast and that means June dairy breakfasts! There are a number of dairy breakfasts locally and in neighboring counties.
See when and where you can stop out for a meal on the farm!:
June 2
Marshfield Dairyfest Mayor Breakfast
Where: Marshfield Fairgrounds, 513 E 17th Street
When: 5:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: Breakfast tickets are $7 kids 6 and under eat free.
June 4
Athens FFA Dairy Breakfast
Where: Memorial Park
When: 7:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Adults $5, 12 and under $2, Preschool and Under FREE
Stratford FFA Alumni Breakfast
Where: Country Aire Restaurant, 118600 County Road P, Stratford
When: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
June 11
Lincoln County Dairy Breakfast
Where: Merrill Area Recreation Complex
When: 8 a.m.-noon
Cost: $8 for adults $4 for children 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and under.
June 17
Marshfield FFA Dairy Breakfast
Where: Nasonville Dairy, 10898 US Highway 10
When: 7 a.m.-noon
Cost: $10 age 12 and up; $5 ages 5 to 11; Free ages 4 and down
June 24
Auburndale FFA Alumni Breakfast
Where: Auburndale High School Shop, 10629 North Rd.
When: 8 a.m.-noon
Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Where: Redetzke's No Joke Dairy, 216601 Wescott Ave., Stratford
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cost: Adults (13+) $10 Kids; 5-12 years old $5; 4 and under: Free
42nd Colby Dairy Breakfast
Where: Harmony Holsteins, Todd & Jessica Ertl Trevor, Jenelle, Jasmine, Juliet Ertl, W1455 County Rd K, Unity
When: 7 a.m.-noon
Cost: $6 per person; Age 5 and Under Free
June 25
26th Annual Greenwood Dairy Breakfast
Where: Ed Krultz Farm, N10334 Sidney Ave., Greenwood
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Adults $7, Kids $4, 4 & under-Free