DAIRY BREAKFAST SZN: See when the local dairy breakfasts are taking place

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
18 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a
half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dairy Fest
By Brittany Slaughter

(WAOW) - June Dairy Month is coming up fast and that means June dairy breakfasts! There are a number of dairy breakfasts locally and in neighboring counties. 

See when and where you can stop out for a meal on the farm!: 

June 2

Marshfield Dairyfest Mayor Breakfast

Where: Marshfield Fairgrounds, 513 E 17th Street

When: 5:30-9:30 a.m. 

Cost: Breakfast tickets are $7 kids 6 and under eat free.

June 4

Athens FFA Dairy Breakfast

Where: Memorial Park

When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. 

Cost: Adults $5,  12 and under $2,  Preschool and Under FREE

Stratford FFA Alumni Breakfast

Where: Country Aire Restaurant, 118600 County Road P, Stratford

When: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

June 11

Lincoln County Dairy Breakfast

Where: Merrill Area Recreation Complex

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Cost: $8 for adults $4 for children 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and under.

dairy-farm

June 17

Marshfield FFA Dairy Breakfast

Where: Nasonville Dairy, 10898 US Highway 10

When: 7 a.m.-noon

Cost: $10 age 12 and up; $5 ages 5 to 11; Free ages 4 and down

June 24

Auburndale FFA Alumni Breakfast

Where: Auburndale High School Shop, 10629 North Rd.

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Marathon County Dairy Breakfast

Where: Redetzke's No Joke Dairy, 216601 Wescott Ave., Stratford 

When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults (13+) $10 Kids; 5-12 years old $5; 4 and under: Free

42nd Colby Dairy Breakfast

Where: Harmony Holsteins, Todd & Jessica Ertl Trevor, Jenelle, Jasmine, Juliet Ertl, W1455 County Rd K, Unity

When: 7 a.m.-noon

Cost: $6 per person; Age 5 and Under Free

June 25

26th Annual Greenwood Dairy Breakfast

Where: Ed Krultz Farm, N10334 Sidney Ave., Greenwood

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Adults $7, Kids $4, 4 & under-Free

