'I am proud': Half of Miltrim Farms dairy staff female

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) — Miltrim Farms is a fourth-generation dairy farm in Athens dating back to 1931.
David Trimner and his wife Jessica Pralle-Trimner now handle the operations for the farm with David being a descendant of the family farm.
Jessica handles most of the on-site farm operations and she says it's nothing new to her.
"I actually come from a family of women where I am a sixth-generation farmer," Pralle-Trimner said.
The farming of 3,000 cows is causing the staffing to grow more.
Jessica added her farm is more-female influenced than many farms.
"But here at Miltrim Farms, what's really cool and what I am proud of is 50% of our diary staff is women, so every day I am working with highly educated and passionate women," she said.
Pralle-Trimner said how important it is to support local farmers and shop for Proudly Wisconsin Cheese in local stores.
