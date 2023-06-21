June Is Men's Health Month And It Is Serious

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) — It may not come as a surprise that women are twice as likely to go to the doctor than men, and ask for help when something is wrong.
Sometimes, that asking for help makes a difference, and saves someone's life.
Every June is men's health month, a time dedicated to get men to take a step back and admit when something is bothering them in relation to their health.
Many of the common health problems that affect men are preventable, like heart disease, but it takes action to prevent them.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for me; one in four deaths are related to the disease.
An annual health exam is a good place for men to start, allowing doctors to help notice diseases before they can become an issue.
"Anybody over the age of twenty five is appropriate to be screened for high cholesterol, if you have a family history, then typically we do five to ten years screening prior to any kind of heart event," says Aspirus Health Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Krause.
Heart disease can sneak up on you, remaining hidden until serious symptoms emerge, which could cause a heart attack or worse.
This is especially important if the men in your life have a family history of heart issues or other genetic diseases.
Not just in June, but whenever possible, encourage them to go to the doctor.