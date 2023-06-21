 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

June Is Men's Health Month And It Is Serious

  • Updated
  • 0
Doctor's Office
Katrina Lim

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) — It may not come as a surprise that women are twice as likely to go to the doctor than men, and ask for help when something is wrong.

Sometimes, that asking for help makes a difference, and saves someone's life. 

Every June is men's health month, a time dedicated to get men to take a step back and admit when something is bothering them in relation to their health.

Many of the common health problems that affect men are preventable, like heart disease, but it takes action to prevent them.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for me; one in four deaths are related to the disease.

An annual health exam is a good place for men to start, allowing doctors to help notice diseases before they can become an issue.

"Anybody over the age of twenty five is appropriate to be screened for high cholesterol, if you have a family history, then typically we do five to ten years screening prior to any kind of heart event," says Aspirus Health Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Krause.

Heart disease can sneak up on you, remaining hidden until serious symptoms emerge, which could cause a heart attack or worse.

This is especially important if the men in your life have a family history of heart issues or other genetic diseases.

Not just in June, but whenever possible, encourage them to go to the doctor.

