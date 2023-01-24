Jury trial set for Wood County attempted homicide

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) – A two-day trial has been scheduled for a Wausau man facing charges for attempted homicide.

According to court records, Christopher Stevens, 18, shot another man in the head Aug. 6 while at a motel parking lot in Wisconsin Rapids. That shooting lead to to an attempted first-degree homicide charge, to which Stevens has entered a plea of not guilty.

His jury trial is set to begin April 12 in Wood County Court; meanwhile, he remains in jail on a $250,000 cash bond.