JUST IN: Eyewitness says man on lawnmower hit by train in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) — A man on a riding lawnmower was struck by a train in Junction City on Thursday night, an eyewitness said.
It happened along Main Street, near the intersection with Morgan Ave.
According to the witness, the man was bleeding from the head and arm, but was conscious. He could be heard moaning in pain as first-responders helped him.
We are awaiting confirmation on the incident from the Portage County Sheriff's Department.
The witness says a nurse was eating dinner in a nearby restaurant and ran out, helping the victim until EMS and ambulance crews could arrive.
