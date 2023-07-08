Katie Rosenberg hosts a re-election party as protesters stood outside

WAUSAU (WAOW)– Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg is running for re-election in 2024.
On Saturday, Rosenberg held an election party to declare her intention and celebrate her announcement.
The event taking place at the Whitewater Music Hall as she was joined by her friends and colleagues.
Even a few politicians attended the announcement - including Gov. Tony Evers - to show support.
Rosenberg also stated some of her plans if re-elected for another term.
"We continue pushing (forward) on our water issues and we continue advocating on our community in a meaningful way," said Rosenberg.
Before the event began their were protesters outside waiting for Rosenberg and Evers.
One protester from Americans for Prosperity stated his disapproval of tax increases and spending.
"It's something the tax payers won't stand for and we believe that raising property taxes for 400 years is very irresponsible and realistically we won't be able to pay for this by year 2033," said Jaminoquan Kittler.
A total of 13 protesters stood outside.