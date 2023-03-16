Keep your gas meters clear

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Snow and ice buildup can cause problems for homeowners, in more ways than one.
Recently, two homes in South Dakoda were damaged after snow and ice buildup caused their natural gas meters to explode, and with wintry weather still being a factor in Wisconsin, energy companies are warning residents to get their meters cleared.
Brendan Conway, a spokesman with We Energies, said, "It can be dangerous at it's worst, and it could leave you without service at a minimum if there's an issue with it, the good news is that it's an easy problem to solve."
Also saying that it not only puts pressure on the pipes, but also the crews, taking away valuable time from them being able to fix any potential problems, by making them dig the meter out of the snow?
Conway also says you can take action beforehand, by raking snow off the roof, and propping a board up over the meter, and that if you smell gas, don't try to fix it yourself, just get out of the home and call your local energy company.