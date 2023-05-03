Keeping the mosquitoes away this summer

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Nearly 60 species of the infamous blood-sucking bugs live in the badger state, and they're not only annoying, but can also spread severe diseases.
P.J. Liesch is an expert on insects at UW Madison, and says that the number of mosquitoes we see, all depends on the amount of rainfall we get, listing tips on how to keep them at bay.
Liesch said, "If temperatures dip in the evening when we tend to see a lot of mosquito activity, put on some long-sleeve clothing, that is a physical barrier between your skin and mosquitoes. If the mosquitoes can't get to your skin - they will not be able to bite you."
Liesch says repellents are also a useful tool, but to make sure that they're approved by the EPA. He also says you should get rid of any standing water in your yard, saying that a dozen mosquitos can grow in the amount of water it takes to fill a bottle cap.