Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Waupaca and
Outagamie Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Waupaca and Outagamie
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including New London and Shiocton...Minor
flooding is forecast.
For the Wisconsin River...below Wausau...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Keeping workers safe as they repair roads

  • Updated
Keeping workers safe as they repair roads

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) As the snow starts to melt off of the roads, it's revealing a lot of potholes, and workers need your help so they can fix them safely.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were over 2,000 work zone crashes last year, and most of them involved drivers not paying attention, or driving too fast and striking workers. 

Jed Peters, the project development chief for the DOT's north-central region, said, "Some of the messages that we're really trying to get out there is that every driver makes a difference. Be mindful of that speed, watch for changes in conditions. Our work zones do change quickly. "

Peters says distractions like cellphones and food also play a big role in work zone crashes, and that avoiding those, along with following the work zone speed limits, are the best way to keep workers safe. 

