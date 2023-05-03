Keeping your boat trailer safe

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) While your boat may be one of the most important pieces of equipment you bring with you, getting it to the water is just as important, and the experts at M&J Marine advise you to make sure there's air in the tires and that the wheel bearings are working properly.
John Metzger, the director of parts and service at M&J Marine said, "Don't forget the trailer! Put a wrench in all the hardware on the boat trailer, make sure you don't have loose fasteners, check the tire pressure. Make sure those wheel bearings were maintained, and plug it into the tow vehicle and test the lights."
Also saying make sure the trailer's turn signals are working since it serves as an extension of your vehicle when you're driving. You can find a full list of boat ramps in your area by going to the DNR's website.