Keeping your car safe from break-ins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After recent car break-ins across Central Wisconsin, police renew a warning for drivers to keep thieves out of your car.
They say the number one thing you can do is lock up.
Contrary to popular belief, Wausau Police officers say they don't often see "smash and grab" style break-ins that make it obvious your car was a target. Instead, thieves will often target specific neighborhoods, walking down streets and testing to see which cars have been left unlocked.
If you plan on being out and about at pools and parks this summer, Officer Cody Holder says there are other things you can do to take the target off your car.
"Definitely don't keep any valuables in your car whether you lock it or not," he said. "Some people like to leave cash in the center console or glove box. Just take it inside with you. Especially mobile phones are a big target in this."
If you suspect you may be a victim of a break in, he says to call police right away.