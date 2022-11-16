Keeping your heart healthy while hunting

(WAOW) -- Opening weekend of gun deer season is just days away, but don't let the excitement land you in the hospital.
Officials with Aspirus say they see a few cases each year of heart attacks brought on by the excitement and physical exertion that comes with deer hunting season, so it's important to know the warning signs.
Symptoms like chest tightness, shortness of break and lightheadedness should never be ignored. When prepping for the weekend, it's important to pack enough medications and take them as prescribed.
Don't overdo it trying to carry a deer yourself; ask for help, whether it be a team effort or using an ATV.
"Deer hunting can be very physically strenuous, climbing up stands, hauling deer out of the woods, there's really quite a lot to it," said Dr. Marcus Sublette, a cardiologist with Aspirus. "When folks are not used to doing that, they put a lot more stress on their heart."
Dr. Sublette says it's important to know what your body can handle and when you should take it easy. Trying to push through these symptoms can lead to more serious problems later on.