Keeping your kids safe as they travel to school

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) When you send your kids to school in the morning, you want them to learn and stay safe, but sometimes, the trip to school can be dangerous.
Jessica Boland, a Worksite Wellness Consultant with Gundersen Health System, said, "Parents should make a point of practicing the route that children are going to be walking and biking, and practicing crossing the streets, practicing if there are stoplights."
And with mornings becoming darker as the school year goes on, mother nature isn't doing kids any favors. Boland said, "It's also a good idea when walking or biking to put reflective tape on backpacks or biking helmets to make sure that children are visible."
Then there's the people they don't know. Police in Wausau want your kids to understand what stranger danger really is, and what they should if they're approached by someone they don't know.
Nick Stetzer, a school resource officer with the Wausau Police Department, said, "If they do encounter somebody who's a stranger that they don't know, and you're on a bike, bike away, see if you can get help, yell for someone, or find an adult that can help you."
Boland said that if kids are walking or biking without an adult, there's always strength in numbers.