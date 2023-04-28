Kennedy Elementary surprises family who's son died unexpectedly

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) - Students at a Portage County elementary school have been raising money for the family of one of their former classmates after he died unexpectedly last month.
8-year-old Evan Helke had been battling a severe form of cerebral palsy, but that didn't deter any of his classmates at Kennedy Elementary from making sure he felt included.
Evan's mother and some of his other family stopped at the school and his class to thank them for always including Evan and making him smile.
On Friday, just a day before his celebration of life, those same students surprised his mother with a quilt. Hand-made to remember him.
"I did not expect anything, but I'll start with the quilt. The 2nd grade class made this quilt, and they each made a little square that was sewn together in Evan's memory. Of course with Mickey Mouse," said Samantha Phillips, Evan's mom.
With what the school was able to raise, they'll put that towards a memorial bench for Evan at the playground so Evan will still be around to play with his classmates.