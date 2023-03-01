 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A QUICK BURST OF SNOW HEADED FOR CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

A narrow but intense band of snow is moving east into central and
north-central Wisconsin ahead of a strong upper level
disturbance. It should move across the Interstate 39 and US 51
corridor over the next 1 to 2 hours. The combination of brief, but
substantially reduced visibility and a quick accumulation of snow
on the roads could result in hazardous travel conditions
beginning by around 1100 am and continuing through noon to 100 pm
time frame. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible during lulls
in the precipitation. A quick couple tenths over central Wisconsin
to an inch of snow north of Tomahawk will be possible within this
band.

Anyone traveling across central to north-central WI area over the
next 1 to 3 hours should be on the lookout for rapidly changing
travel conditions. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your
destination.

KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus

  • Updated
  • 0
KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus

KFC's Double Down returns on March 6.

 KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a legend after a nearly a decade.

The "KFC Double Down" is coming back for a limited time, as of March 6. The instantly recognizable creation replaces the bread that's found in a typical sandwich and uses two fried chicken filets as the bun. In between are two slices of cheese, bacon and a choice of mayo or spice sauce.

The Double Down made its debut in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches. Despite that, the chain said back then that sales of the sandwich were "immaterial" and analysts said the Double Down sales were below expectations. But the Double Down "generated more buzz than any test market item in KFC history," it said.

It reappeared in 2014 for a brief time before disappearing from the chain's menus. But KFC said fans have been "clamoring for the return" of the sandwich, so the chain is "answering the call" by bringing it back.

Next week KFC will also be adding a more traditional offering for customers "who aren't so sure about embracing the 'no bun' life." It's a bacon and cheese chicken sandwich that uses a brioche bun.

These additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.

KFC, owned by Yum Brands, is constantly in competition with its rivals to appeal to fast-food eaters. Recently, Chick-fil-A started testing its first-ever plant-based sandwich, which swaps out chicken for cauliflower. And McDonald's recently renamed its existing line of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches as the McCrispy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you