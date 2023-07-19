Kids and dogs make seniors smile in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A connection spanning generations and species is warming hearts in Portage County.
Only being in the middle of July, very few of us are thinking about school.
But class is in session in Stevens Point, where students are finding ways to help the blind and disabled.
The summer class, Pawsome Partners, is made up of third and fourth graders and the people who need care at the Lincoln Center Adult Day Center program.
Jefferson Elementary School teacher, Dorothy O'Connor had the idea to bring the summer school program into the adult center a couple years ago to use the students and help make a difference in the lives of the seniors.
The teacher and the students have been spending every day over their four-week class at the adult day center with future seeing-eye dog for the blind, so the dog one day can assist someone blind.
"Hopefully these kids will remember the good deed that they're doing and the impact that they are having on their senior friends," says Tonia Simmons, the Caregiver Services Manager at the ADRC.
Tonia says that it's a blessing to see the kids put smiles on the faces of the partners, and it comes to show a smile can really brighten up a room.