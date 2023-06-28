Kids meet pros at U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The age gap may be pretty substantial, but the love for golf is universal between kids, adults, and of course the golfers who took time out of their practice rounds to sign some autographs.
"We're trying to get as many autographs as possible. we're trying to get every single player's autograph," said David Vandixhon, a fan looking for autographs.
Many kids were out and about bright and early this morning looking to get as many autographs as they can, and they've been putting in the work.
"About 50 autographs," said Connor Miller, who came to the course around 9 a.m.
Seeing some of their favorite players is a highlight of their week, but also learning more form them and how to play the game.
"It's just cool to see people play, and the new people. We can learn off them if we play golf," said Connor Miller.
Seeing these players up close and personal also meant the world to them.
"It's nice to have a conversation with these kind of famous-er people, and it's just cool that like, oh I've seen that guy on tv, and I just talked to him," said David Vandixhon. "Or if he wins the whole thing and we talked to him, that's pretty cool."
They're also really looking forward to who comes home with the cup.
"I'm really looking forward to see who wins the trophy and who does the best," said Carson Miller. "I'm looking forward to seeing how the people play the other holes," said David Vandixhon.
They're looking forward to the winner, but it may be obvious who they want to win it all.
"Steve Stricker," said Connor Miller.
It may be a while before they'll be able to play at their own championships, but there's no denying their passion for the game.