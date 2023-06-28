 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Kids meet pros at U.S. Senior Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Kids meet pros at U.S. Senior Tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The age gap may be pretty substantial, but the love for golf is universal between kids, adults, and of course the golfers who took time out of their practice rounds to sign some autographs.

"We're trying to get as many autographs as possible. we're trying to get every single player's autograph," said David Vandixhon, a fan looking for autographs.

Many kids were out and about bright and early this morning looking to get as many autographs as they can, and they've been putting in the work.

"About 50 autographs," said Connor Miller, who came to the course around 9 a.m.

Seeing some of their favorite players is a highlight of their week, but also learning more form them and how to play the game.

"It's just cool to see people play, and the new people. We can learn off them if we play golf," said Connor Miller.

Seeing these players up close and personal also meant the world to them.

"It's nice to have a conversation with these kind of famous-er people, and it's just cool that like, oh I've seen that guy on tv, and I just talked to him," said David Vandixhon. "Or if he wins the whole thing and we talked to him, that's pretty cool."

They're also really looking forward to who comes home with the cup.

"I'm really looking forward to see who wins the trophy and who does the best," said Carson Miller.  "I'm looking forward to seeing how the people play the other holes," said David Vandixhon.

They're looking forward to the winner, but it may be obvious who they want to win it all.

"Steve Stricker," said Connor Miller.

It may be a while before they'll be able to play at their own championships, but there's no denying their passion for the game.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you