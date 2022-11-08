'Kids Voting USA' hosts mock voting at Central Wisconsin schools

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - With all the excitement that comes with Election Day, schools in the area are participating as well in their own mock elections.
The mock vote was made to be as realistic as possible and over 4,500 through elementary, middle, and high school from 11 schools were set to participate.
"If I can instill in my students to have that vision in the future to be an informed, educated voter to help move the dial in the directions that's going to help their families and their life in the future, that's what we want to get out of this," said Chad Thompson, D.C. Everest Junior High teacher.
He says it's a great way to get students involved in the voting process and not to scare them away when it's their time to vote in the future.