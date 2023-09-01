KISS breaks ground for Rock & Brews at the Carter Potawatomi Casino

CARTER, Wis. (WAOW) — Classic rock band KISS will be remembered for many things: their makeup, elaborate set designs, or catchy rock anthems you can't help but sing along to.
Now they are looking to Carter to leave a permanent mark on Wisconsin's restaurant industry.
KISS broke ground, drums, and guitars on their new Rock & Brews restaurant location at the Carter Potawatomi Casino & Hotel.
Founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons worked in tandem with the Potawatomi after the success of their Rock & Brews location in Milwaukee.
The Potawatomi said they are grateful for the partnership and after playing some music of their own to welcome the rockers, awarded Gene and Paul medals.
"Look our partnership with Paul and Gene, they've become a part of the Forest County community and we are excited to extend our relationship," said CEO of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Dominic Ortiz.
Gene thinks customers will enjoy the menu.
"You're not going to like everything on the menu," said Simmons. "You're not going to like all the choices you have in life, but the idea is, you should get what you want. You like lobsters, I like demon burgers. It's all on the menu.
There will be a wide range of craft brews to highlight local businesses including a Potawatomi beer.
Throughout their career KISS has been widely successful on the business side of the rock industry and Paul shared some of his wisdom on that front.
"Really if you need my advice, maybe you need to think twice about what you want to do because if you're really set on doing something, you'll do it regardless," said Stanley.
KISS will don their iconic costumes for the final time in December, but their legacy will be left in Carter with Rock & Brews set to open in the Spring of 2024.