Kiss makes a stop in Crandon

CRANDON, WI (WAOW) — Getting a high-end band like Kiss to come to Central Wisconsin is never an easy feat.
However, the Forest County Potawatomi tribe made it happen, convincing the band to make a stop in Crandon on September 1st as part of their End of the Road tour.
The hopes behind this concert is that it will spark more attractions to the area.
Forest County Potawatomi Community Tribal Chairman James Crawford says, "Our goal is to bring more tourism and things to the Northwoods and one of the ways we are exploring is these higher end type concerts."
This venture began when the tribe got in contact with Rock and Brews, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's restaurant.
The Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee recently underwent renovations, and this new partnership brought the artists' restaurant into the building.
"When we approached them to discuss a partnership and bringing them into our casino, and of course you know we've got to ask, 'hey you are on the last road trip so do you guys mind coming up and potentially doing a show in the Northwoods,'" Crawford exclaims.
As we now know, the answer was yes.
This announcement has generated a lot of excitement around the event, with organizers saying the raceway will be crowded.
"There's a large genre of people from all age groups that are really excited to have them come up here," states Crawford.
Tickets are on sale now for this once in a lifetime opportunity.