Kiwanis Club of Marshfield holds enormous equipment playground

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Massive farm and law enforcement equipment was rolled out today at the Marshfield fairgrounds for Kiwanis Enormous Equipment Playground.
The event was put on the Kiwanis Club of Marshfield as they hosted the event for the 13th time.
It featured combines, firetrucks and more where children were able to climb into the equipment for a bird's eye view.
"We get to see the kids have a really great time. Kiwanis' emphasis is on children and making their lives better. So the funds we make from this event, we get to give back to the community to children's charities," said Donna Martin, from Kiwanis Club of Marshfield.
The event was expected to reach over 1,000 people.
They use the funds to supply scholarships and a mini library where the kids can keep the books.