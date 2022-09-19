Knowing the signs of Alzheimer's during World Alzheimer's Month

(WAOW) -- Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death for adults in the US, with over 6 million Americans living with the disease.
In Wisconsin, there are around 120,000 people over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer's, with that number expecting to grow.
Health officials say there are signs to look out for, and are encouraging everyone to look out for them during World Alzheimer's Month.
While it's normal to forget small things here and there with age, like randomly forgetting names or appointments, if memory loss continues to interfere with someone's daily life, like consistently losing track of time, or if small errands become a challenge, it may be a sign of Alzheimer's.
"I think the biggest misconception when it comes to Alzheimer's disease is that a lot of the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's are part of normal aging," Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent, said.
Dr. Ashton says it may be hard to recognize the disease if you've never experienced someone with it, but that there are important signs that differentiate normal forgetfulness and more severe cases.
"The context is important, the severity, the frequency, the magnitude of the memory loss, all significant," she said.
If you have concerns about yourself or someone you love, she says it's important to trust your gut and make an appointment for an evaluation.