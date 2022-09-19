 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wood, Portage,
Marathon, Waupaca and western Shawano Counties through 500 AM CDT...

At 406 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over southwest Marathon, northern Wood and
northwest Portage counties, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, Weston,
New London, Rib Mountain, Clintonville and Mosinee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized urban flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Knowing the signs of Alzheimer's during World Alzheimer's Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Knowing the signs of Alzheimer's

(WAOW) -- Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death for adults in the US, with over 6 million Americans living with the disease.

In Wisconsin, there are around 120,000 people over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer's, with that number expecting to grow.

Health officials say there are signs to look out for, and are encouraging everyone to look out for them during World Alzheimer's Month.

While it's normal to forget small things here and there with age, like randomly forgetting names or appointments, if memory loss continues to interfere with someone's daily life, like consistently losing track of time, or if small errands become a challenge, it may be a sign of Alzheimer's.

"I think the biggest misconception when it comes to Alzheimer's disease is that a lot of the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's are part of normal aging," Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent, said.

Dr. Ashton says it may be hard to recognize the disease if you've never experienced someone with it, but that there are important signs that differentiate normal forgetfulness and more severe cases.

"The context is important, the severity, the frequency, the magnitude of the memory loss, all significant," she said.

If you have concerns about yourself or someone you love, she says it's important to trust your gut and make an appointment for an evaluation.

