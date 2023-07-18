Kronenwetter clear from further testing as PFAS levels below detection limit

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) — While much of the Wausau area has been dealing with high levels of PFAS in their water a local village's wells are coming back crystal clear.
After months of battling PFAS in their water, the state says Kronenwetter can finally rest easy.
The bureau of drinking water and groundwater of the DNR says that the Kronenwetter has met their monitoring requirements in their two wells to cancel further water testing.
Community Development Director, Peter Wegner was happy with the good news and was excited for the residents as well.
"For the size of our area, we needed to get tested quarterly, but since the first two tests came back below the detection limit, we were notified that we no longer have to test for 2023, which is really good news."
He also referred to how much money the community would save.
"With the waiver, we will be saving a couple or a few thousand dollars because each test cost about a grand."
The bureau uses a hazard index calculator, a tool used to figure out the quality of the drinking water.
If the results are under one, the water is deemed to be in great shape.
The community and its board aren't sure what to do with the extra money for the village, but they know that they can put it to good use.