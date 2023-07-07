Kronenwetter Fire Captain Hangs Up His Hat

Kronenwetter, WI (WAOW) — After 52 years of service to the Kronenwetter Fire Department, Fire Captain Steve Toboyek decided it was time to retire.
The fire department came into existence in 1971, and Captain Toboyek volunteered immediately.
The only requirement was that you had to be able to hold a hose, and Steve could do much more than that.
He has acted as captain since his first day on the job, and after being a part of it for so long, says that the department has changed for the better over the years.
"Everybody kept his gear at home, and it was hip boots, and a rubber jacket, and a helmet that you could take a hammer, and it was such thin plastic that you could make a hole in it. Today we have a nice department, we have a locker room. shower rooms, it's a big change," says Kronenwetter Fire Captain Steve Toboyek.
Even though he was a firefighter for over half of a century, Captain Toboyek was never in it for selfish reasons.
His primary motivator was his need to help people, and he displayed that by putting the community first every time he went to work.
"Well I was a guy that always liked to help people, I always help people. That's why a lot of these people that are on the department say 'You're not in here for the money, you're here to help the community,'" Toboyek states.
But Steve knew that we would need to stop eventually, and now that that time has arrived, he is confident that the team he is leaving behind will be able to continue his tradition of excellence.
"We have a good team here. Our chief, our assistant chief, everyone, the lieutenants, the captains, we have a good team," Toboyek says.
Everyone whose lives were touched by Captain Toboyek would emphasize just how good of a person he was.
He had a unique drive to help the community, had friendliness and the ability to converse with anyone, and of course, everyone loves his stories of the fire department throughout the years.
Steve is going to miss every part of the job, from helping out the community to building bonds with his team, and Kronenwetter is going to miss him too.