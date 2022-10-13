Kronenwetter Fire Department names new chief

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Kronenwetter Fire Department named their new chief, and she's making history.
Theresa O'Brien learned Tuesday night that she would be the village's new fire chief, and it's a decision she says she is over the moon about.
O'Brien has been with the department for 17 years, originally joining after her husband, who also works at the department, encouraged her to do so.
She says the moment she stepped into the station, it felt like home.
Since then, she has played many roles at the department, from firefighter and EMS, to lieutenant and deputy chief, and now, chief.
O'Brien is the first woman chief Kronenwetter has ever had.
"I've worked hard to get here and I'm very proud, proud to serve in this capacity," O'Brien said, "I can prove to my family, friends other women out there that you can do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it. "
She says the support from her family and her fellow firefighters is what helped get her to this position.
O'Brien hopes to keep moving the department forward and to continue to make the community proud of their service.