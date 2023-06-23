 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee,
Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the
surface originating from Quebec Province. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level
statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an
isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider
avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Kronenwetter Hosts Its Yearly Garage Sale Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Garage Sale

KRONENWETTER, WI (WAOW) — Every year, the village of Kronenwetter hosts its garage sale weekend.

This year, there are over 90 houses taking part, all within a three block radius.

The garage sales are for people from within the village and from the outside, providing an opportunity for all to buy and sell, and are beneficial to all who partake.

"Buyers, you know, get a good deal, and the sellers, we get rid of our stuff, stuff we've been hanging onto for awhile and it's good to just get rid of it," says Mitch Harris, a local garage salesman.

The village compiles a list of addresses for people to find the several locations to thrift.

This list helps to bring people of the community together, causing them to have interactions they might have missed out on otherwise. 

"It's really great as a community. We get to visit with a lot of people that, on a normal day, we wouldn't probably see, you know maybe in passing driving on the road, but you get to interact with a lot of people that are a part of our community and surrounding communities," another area garage salesman, Alexa Kufalk, stated.

It is clear from everyone involved in garage sales that, while buying and selling is important, the interactions are what make it special.

The event will last until Sunday, June 25th and the map to the garage sale sights can be found here.

