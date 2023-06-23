Kronenwetter Hosts Its Yearly Garage Sale Weekend

KRONENWETTER, WI (WAOW) — Every year, the village of Kronenwetter hosts its garage sale weekend.
This year, there are over 90 houses taking part, all within a three block radius.
The garage sales are for people from within the village and from the outside, providing an opportunity for all to buy and sell, and are beneficial to all who partake.
"Buyers, you know, get a good deal, and the sellers, we get rid of our stuff, stuff we've been hanging onto for awhile and it's good to just get rid of it," says Mitch Harris, a local garage salesman.
The village compiles a list of addresses for people to find the several locations to thrift.
This list helps to bring people of the community together, causing them to have interactions they might have missed out on otherwise.
"It's really great as a community. We get to visit with a lot of people that, on a normal day, we wouldn't probably see, you know maybe in passing driving on the road, but you get to interact with a lot of people that are a part of our community and surrounding communities," another area garage salesman, Alexa Kufalk, stated.
It is clear from everyone involved in garage sales that, while buying and selling is important, the interactions are what make it special.
The event will last until Sunday, June 25th and the map to the garage sale sights can be found here.