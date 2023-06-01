Kronenwetter Police Department gives gift cards to family who lost home in a fire

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) - After a devastating fire tore through a Kronenwetter home yesterday, the Kronenwetter Police Department lent the family a helping hand.
Police says they gave the family $300 worth of gift cards, which is something they've been doing for families in distress since 2016.
Any support helps a family that just lost their home - and the department is not only doing it for good will - but to connect with their community and show the people that their law enforcement is there to serve them.
"By buying those gift cards, we hope we send that message especially coming from law enforcement," said Lt. Chris Smith with the Kronenwetter Police Department. "Security wise, (it's important) that we give them that support."
Smart added that the funds come from a combination of their own pockets and the rest through donations.