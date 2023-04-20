L.E.A.P. honoring area officers

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) A simple thank you is going a long way in Marathon County. L.E.A.P., the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project, has fundraised enough to once again give out cards to law enforcement officers, as a thank you for their hard work and bravery.
Wausau Police Chief Benjamin Bliven says the visual show of support for area officers will go a long way.
Bliven said, "We live in a world today where not everybody supports law enforcement. People are choosing to leave the careers law enforcement to purse paths that are a little easier and out of the spotlight and so that support of law enforcement is really important that visual support of law enforcement."
B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation presented a check of over $6,000 dollars for the gift cards, total donations equaled $7,000 dollars.
L.E.A.P. also announced that retired Marathon County Sheriff Scot Parks would be added to it's board of directors. Each sworn officer in Marathon County will receive a $25 dollar gift card, that's roughly 250 people over 11 jurisdictions.