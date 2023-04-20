L.E.A.P. honoring area officers

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

L.E.A.P. honoring area officers

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) A simple thank you is going a long way in Marathon County. L.E.A.P., the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project, has fundraised enough to once again give out cards to law enforcement officers, as a thank you for their hard work and bravery. 

Wausau Police Chief Benjamin Bliven says the visual show of support for area officers will go a long way. 

Bliven said, "We live in a world today where not everybody supports law enforcement. People are choosing to leave the careers law enforcement  to purse paths that are a little easier and out of the spotlight and so that support of law enforcement is really important that visual support of law enforcement."

B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation presented a check of over $6,000 dollars for the gift cards, total donations equaled $7,000 dollars. 

L.E.A.P. also announced that retired Marathon County Sheriff Scot Parks would be added to it's board of directors. Each sworn officer in Marathon County will receive a $25 dollar gift card, that's roughly 250 people over 11 jurisdictions. 

