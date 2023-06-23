Lab-grown meat is coming. Here’s everything you need to know

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin. Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production through at least this evening. Peak ozone concentrations should occur between 10 am and 10 pm. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov