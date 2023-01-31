'Labor of love': Antigo syrup business receives lifetime achievement award

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - An area family is being honored for what they say is a lifetime labor of love.
It started as a small hobby but turned into a lifetime achievement for the Adamski family in Antigo.
They're being recognized for their work by the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association.
Vicki Adamski has been involved in maple syrup as long as she can remember. She was first taught to tap trees and make syrup as a hobby by her grandpa. In 1988, her father took that hobby to the next level creating a business - Adamski's Sugar Bush - by tapping into nearby trees.
That's now expanded to over 10,000 trees producing more than 200,000 gallons of sap in 2021 which translates to over 6,000 gallons of pure syrup.
They say the award is something they would've never expected when Adamski's Sugar Bush started in 1988.
"It's like a labor of love," said Adamski. "It was like a hobby to start out with, and then, the hobby got kind of out of hand a little bit and grew."
She says that herself and her husband Gary have had some tough times but have always loved what they do.
"When you like doing the work, it's not really work," Adamski said.
Her son and grandson are also tapping into the business, including her son having a role on the association board.