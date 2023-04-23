Labor shortage hitting agriculture industry

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Area farms are being forced to adapt as they struggle to find workers.
For almost 50 years, Hsu's Ginseng has been serving the nation with ginseng grown right here in Central Wisconsin, but at their business has grown, their labor force has shrunk, forcing them to adapt.
Hsu's President Will Hsu said, "So what we've had to do as a ginseng operation is bring in foreign labor. So every year we bring in about 24 guys from Mexico on an H2-A work visa."
The American Farm Bureau Federation says that while the U.S. has increased the number of temporary visas given to foreign workers to 250,000, it's still barely making a dent. Another issue plaguing businesses like Hsu's is lack of interest from people entering the workforce.
Paul Mitchell, a professor of agriculture at UW Madison said, "It's not seen as a glamorous industry, and generally, it's hard work. The hours are long, it's seasonal, and a lot of people like the flexibility of a more stable nine-to-five type job."
However, Mitchell did say there were ways for farms to attract and retain workers, saying, "I think a lot of that is going to be professional development and training opportunities and creating paths for upward mobility. For those that are good, show them there's a future for them."
Mitchell said farmers can also turn to machines to do some jobs, but that also opens up job needs to repair and maintain them.