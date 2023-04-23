 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Waupaca and
Outagamie Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Waupaca and Outagamie
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including New London and Shiocton...Minor
flooding is forecast.
For the Wisconsin River...below Wausau...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Labor shortage hitting agriculture industry

  • Updated
  • 0
Labor shortage hitting agriculture industry

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Area farms are being forced to adapt as they struggle to find workers. 

For almost 50 years, Hsu's Ginseng has been serving the nation with ginseng grown right here in Central Wisconsin, but at their business has grown, their labor force has shrunk, forcing them to adapt. 

Hsu's President Will Hsu said, "So what we've had to do as a ginseng operation is bring in foreign labor. So every year we bring in about  24 guys from Mexico on an H2-A work visa." 

The American Farm Bureau Federation says that while the U.S. has increased the number of temporary visas given to foreign workers to 250,000, it's still barely making a dent. Another issue plaguing businesses like Hsu's is lack of interest from people entering the workforce. 

Paul Mitchell, a professor of agriculture at UW Madison said, "It's not seen as a glamorous industry, and generally, it's hard work. The hours are long, it's seasonal, and a lot of people like the flexibility of a more stable nine-to-five type job."

However, Mitchell did say there were ways for farms to attract and retain workers, saying,  "I think a lot of that is going to be professional development and training opportunities and creating paths for upward mobility. For those that are good, show them there's a future for them." 

Mitchell said farmers can also turn to machines to do some jobs, but that also opens up job needs to repair and maintain them. 

Tags

Recommended for you