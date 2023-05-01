Lack of public attorneys caused by low pay

(WAOW) -- A lack of public defenders and prosecutors is blamed for slowing down the justice system across the Badger State.
Elizabeth Gebert is the former District Attorney for Langlade County, who now works as an Assistant District Attorney in Marathon County.
She says offices are struggling to recruit and retain workers, and a large part of that is because of the pay.
"It's far lower than what a new lawyer graduating from law school should be expected to work for," she said.
A recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum reflects that.
The Forum found that pay for newly hired assistant public defenders and assistant district attorneys has only risen about 15% in the last 10 years, even as inflation has doubled over that time.
This is leading to high turnover, and slowing the progression of cases.
"At the same time that pay has eroded relative to the private sector, you've had the actual job itself become more onerous and just much more is involved with that and I think all those issues snowball over time," said Ari Brown, Senior Research Associate with the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Governor Tony Evers' budget includes increasing starting pay from about $27 per hour to $35 per hour.
Gebert says if this were not to pass, offices would still function, but the problem would only get worse.
"I think the reality is just if they pay doesn't improve we'll continue to see these struggles and it will continue to affect the criminal justice system for years to come," she said.
The state's Joint Finance Committee is set to vote on the budget beginning on Tuesday.