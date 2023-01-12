Lack of Sunlight Causing Seasonal Depression to Increase

It's been a while since we've seen the sun around here, and for some, it's affecting their mental health.
Seasonal depression, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, tends to be worse in winter anyway, and making matters worse is that according to our meteorologists, we haven't had a full sunny day since late December.
Noreen Salzman, the director at The Centre For Well-Being in Wausau, said, "You don't quite fee like your normal self, like you don't enjoy activities as much. You might have this sense of wanting to hibernate, stay at home more, it's harder to get things done."
Salzman says that the lack of sunlight has caused an increase in clients, and worsening mental health for those they already see. But how can you treat it? Salzman says there are ways you can combat Seasonal Affective Disorder while the skies are still cloudy.
She said, "Increasing things like leafy green vegetables not as heavily loaded with carbs. movement helps with being able to break some of the depressive symptoms."
She says exercise for 30 minutes a day and five days a week should help your mood improve. If you are someone who is suffering a mental health crisis, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.