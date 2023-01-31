Lakeland Care to expand Volunteer Time Off for employees

(WAOW) -- Health workers are getting more time off in order to give back.
Lakeland Care, a healthcare group that serves several counties in Wisconsin, recently expanded volunteer time off for employees from eight hours to 24 hours.
Employees can volunteer their time as a group or on their own, through projects the organization sets up for them or ones they organize on their own.
"This really allows them to serve their communities in a different way," said Misty Pickett, community engagement director. "We really expect the community benefits to continue to be expanded as well as the employee and individualized benefits."
If any organizations are interested in partnering with Lakeland Care, you're asked to email info@lakelandcareinc.com.